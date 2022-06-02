Markets Rise Amid Strength In Tech, Software

U.S. indices finished Thursday’s trading session higher. Overall tech and software sector strength as well as strong first-quarter results from Mongodb Inc MDB lifted markets higher for the session.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 2.69% to 12,316; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ gained 2.74% to $314.38

The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.84% to 4,176; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY gained 1.90% to $417.39

The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 1.41% to 33,248.28; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA finished higher by 1.34% at $332.77

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

DexCom, Inc. DXCM, Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC and Enphase Energy Inc ENPH were among the top gainers.

HP Inc HP, Hormel Foods Corp HRL and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

