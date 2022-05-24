Norwegian Cruise Line And Caesars Entertainment Lead The S&P 500 Lower: Today's Winners And Losers

U.S. indices finished Tuesday's trading session lower amid a continued sell-off in stocks. Weak earnings from Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF have pressured retail stocks while weakness in Snap Inc SNAP pressured social media companies.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 2.20% to 11,769 and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ lost 2.12% to $287.25.

The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.79% to 3,942 and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY lost 0.74% to $394.

The Dow Jones composite finished flat at 10,854 and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA finished higher by 0.17% at $319.39.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

AutoZone, Inc. AZO, O'Reilly Automotive Inc ORLY and SBA Communications Corporation SBAC were among the top gainers.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH, DexCom, Inc. DXCM and Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR were among the top losers.

Elsewhere on the Street

To lower gasoline prices, the U.S. White House is considering waiving more guidelines that aim at reducing summertime smog, according to a Reuters report... Read More

Snap Inc SNAP shares are plummeting 40% after CEO Evan Spiegel warned employees the company will miss its targets for revenue and earnings in the second quarter... Read More

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp issued a wake-up call Tuesday morning for those sleeping on the threat of nuclear war... Read More