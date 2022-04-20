21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) rose 24.1% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after jumping around 22% on Tuesday.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares rose 19.7% to $0.2405 in pre-market trading. ToughBuilt Industries shares climbed 37% on Tuesday after the company said FY21 EPS results were higher than the previous year.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 14.1% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. Energous WattUp PowerBridge recently received regulatory approval in China for unlimited distance transmission for IoT applications.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) rose 12.7% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. The company reported Friday in filing additional $50m in financing under credit agreement will be made available to the company.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE: WWR) rose 11.7% to $1.82 in pre-market trading.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 11.2% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after the company said its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. has entered into a partnership with a market-leading global new energy vehicle manufacturer to provide email services to the automaker.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 9.6% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Tuesday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 8.8% to $0.1653 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology's Singaporean subsidiary, Color Metaverse, recently entered into an agreement with Versatile Music International to 'cooperate deeply with Versatile Music in the field of online digital entertainment.'
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) rose 8.4% to $2.44 in pre-market trading.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) rose 7.5% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 7.5% to $1.71 in pre-market trading.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 6.1% to $654.50 in pre-market trading following Q1 earnings.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 27.1% to $254.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat revenue for its first quarter. Global streaming paid partnership increased 6.7% year-over-year to 221.64 million, while global streaming paid net additions were down 200 thousand. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
- Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) shares fell 11.5% to $4.78 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares fell 10.5% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Tuesday.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) fell 8.2% to $2.23 in pre-market trading. Sharps Technology shares jumped 40% on Tuesday after the company's CEO, Director and COO disclosed stock purchases in Form 4 filings.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 7% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. HTG Molecular Diagnostics recently announced it has harmonized its miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay with the HTG Transcriptome Panel.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) shares fell 7% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after surging 12% on Tuesday.
- Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) fell 7% to $7.07 in pre-market trading after climbing 65% on Tuesday.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 6.8% to $108.75 in pre-market trading in sympathy with a decline in Netflix shares after Netflix reported Q1 earnings results.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) fell 6.1% to $0.93 in pre-market trading. India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation approved Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ Lymphoaim (Lymphoseek / Tc99m tilmanocept).
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas