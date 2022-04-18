 Skip to main content

Aterian Appoints Anton von Rueden As Operations Head
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 8:04am   Comments

  • Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) has appointed Anton von Rueden as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 18, 2022.
  • Rueden will oversee the company's global supply chain operations and will be based in the U.S.
  • Rueden was previously the President and COO of e-commerce aggregator Boosted Commerce.
  • Pramod K C, who was previously the COO, will become the COO and General Manager of Aterian's Asia operations, reporting to von Rueden.
  • Price Action: ATER shares are trading lower by 3.25% at $5.35 in premarket on Monday's last check.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

