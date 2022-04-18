21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) shares rose 16.2% to $2.51 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive announced plans to begin construction for EV battery pack production at high voltage R&D facility in Monrovia, California.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) rose 15.4% to $0.2265 in pre-market trading. Borqs Technologies shares jumped 15% on Thursday after the company signed a set of revised licensing agreements with Qualcomm, including a 5G licensing agreement to design and manufacture 5G products based on the Qualcomm latest technologies.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) rose 15.5% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) rose 13.8% to $1.32 in pre-market trading.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares rose 12.7% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after surging around 70% on Thursday. Ally Bridge Group recently reported a purchase of roughly 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NILE) rose 12.4% to $0.6181 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Thursday.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) rose 10.8% to $3.89 in pre-market trading.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 10.8% to $0.3783 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Monday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 10.7% to $0.9622 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) rose 9.5% to $4.51 in pre-market trading. The FDA recently approved Amneal Pharmaceuticals Biologics License Application (BLA) for bevacizumab-maly, a biosimilar referencing Avastin.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) rose 9.3% to $27.99 in pre-market trading.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) rose 8.2% to $0.3250 in pre-market trading.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) shares rose 7.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. Electric Last Mile Solutions recently announced receipt of notice from NASDAQ regarding late filing of annual report on Form 10-K.
Losers
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 21.1% to $1.94 in pre-market trading. DiDi Global said its total revenue dropped to 40.8 billion yuan ($6.40 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, down from 46.7 billion yuan in the year-ago period. The company also announced plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on its US delisting plans.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares fell 20.9% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. TG Therapeutics reported the voluntary withdrawal of the BLA/sNDA for U2 to treat patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) fell 13.5% to $22.80 in pre-market trading after jumping over 65% on Thursday.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) fell 9.7% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after surging 25% on Thursday.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) shares fell 9.5% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Thursday.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) fell 8.2% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after dropping 16% on Thursday.
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) fell 7.9% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after climbing over 12% on Thursday.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) shares fell 6.7% to $23.32 in pre-market trading.
