Deliveries, But By Drone? 6 Stocks To Watch
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2022 5:42pm   Comments
After years of regulatory issues, it seems the vision of drones filling the skies delivering products in 30 minutes or less may finally be realized, as a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is rolling out its commercial drone delivery service.

What Happened? Commercial drone delivery company Wing announced on Monday that it is officially rolling out its drone delivery service in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area of Texas, with service to tens of thousands of homes in Frisco and Little Elm.

The service is expected to begin on April 7, delivering some products from Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA), Blue Bell Creameries, Easyvet and Texas Health.

Wing beat competitors like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and even Domino’s (NYSE: DPZ) to market, as these companies also have plans to launch commercial drone delivery services.

Why It Matters: With drone delivery on the cusp of becoming a widely used service, other companies may look to get involved, adding competition to the space. Here are six companies that produce drone technology and drone hardware:

  • Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL)
  • Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS)
  • Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO)
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV)
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO)
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA)

Photo courtesy of Wing. 

