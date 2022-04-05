18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) rose 37.5% to $22.70 in pre-market trading as the company reported a 48% year-over-year surge in Q4 sales and issued strong sales forecast.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 17.8% to $1.26 in pre-market trading following 13D filing from co-founder, Shenping Yin, showing raised stake in the company from 12% to 50%.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 17.3% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after jumping around 47% on Monday.
- Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATI) rose 15.3% to $9.22 in pre-market trading.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) rose 13.1% to $39.47 in pre-market trading. Arcus Biosciences will replace Investors Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Thursday, April 7.
- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) shares rose 13% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Monday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares rose 12.2% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Monday.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 10.1% to $2.39 in pre-market trading. Sphere 3D and Gryphon Digital Mining 'plan to continue working on existing strategic initiatives, including the management of Sphere 3D's 6.0 EH/s mining fleet' following mutual agreement not to move forward with merger.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 8.4% to $0.3470 in pre-market trading after surging over 8% on Monday.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NASDAQ: SNMP) rose 7.2% to $0.64 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Monday.
Losers
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) shares fell 33.1% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after the company said interim results in ardent trial for sickle cell disease showed no significant difference in median annualized rate of vaso-occlusive crises.
- Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) shares fell 25% to $30.01 in pre-market trading. Clinigence Holdings and Nutex Health, on Monday, reported completion of merger and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 16% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Monday. Zacks Small-Cap Research, on Monday, issued a note on GBS with an $8 valuation.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 9.5% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after surging around 22% on Monday.
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) shares fell 8% to $21.75 in pre-market trading as the company reported a public offering of 4.5 million shares of the common stock by selling stockholders.
- Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) fell 7.3% to $1.65 in pre-market trading. Oncorus reported debt capital facility with K2 HealthVentures with $20 million funded at closing.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) fell 6.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. Red Cat shares jumped 21% on Monday after the company announced a drone order for use in Ukraine.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 5.5% to $8.19 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Monday.
