21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 7:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) rose 37.6% to $3.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) rose 21.3% to $9.69 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares rose 19.3% to $0.4964 in pre-market trading after the company reported CEO transition effective April 2022.
  • Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) rose 16.5% to $7.90 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 15.3% to $192.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a plan to request stockholder approval for an increase in the number of authorized shares of Class A common stock from 300 million to 1 billion in order to implement a stock split.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) rose 10.3% to $0.97 in pre-market trading after dropping 22% on Thursday.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) rose 9.5% to $2.74 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Thursday.
  • iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) rose 9.5% to $4.49 in pre-market trading. iSun recently said it will reschedule the release of its results for fourth quarter and full-year 2021.
  • Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) rose 8.4% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. Comstock Mining recently posted FY21 results.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares rose 8.7% to $0.2516 in pre-market trading. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently said it would terminate its URIROX-2 Study to reduce kidney stone disease progression.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 7.4% to $10.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Thursday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) shares fell 24.7% to $6.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY21 earnings results and issued FY22 sales guidance.
  • ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 23.9% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after the company said results from Phase 2 trial of ASPEN-COVID did not meet primary endpoint.
  • Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) shares fell 21.1% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued both Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) fell 13.7% to $4.17 in pre-market trading as the company posted a FY21 net loss of $32.1 million.
  • Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) fell 9.2% to $0.2730 in pre-market trading as the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 20% year-over-year to $12.8 million, missing the consensus of $13.02 million.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares fell 8.4% to $1.74 in pre-market trading as the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) fell 8% to $52.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
  • Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) shares fell 7.9% to $3.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY21 EPS results were lower year over year.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 7.5% to $12.77 in pre-market trading. Longeveron shares jumped 105% on Thursday after the company announced the publication of results from a Phase 1 trial testing Lomecel-B on patients with mild Alzheimer's disease in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) fell 7.1% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

