22 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 7:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 81.2% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY21 results.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares rose 35.1% to $0.8846 in pre-market trading. Orphazyme, last week, announced it will institute a reduction of roughly 50% of its current work force and filed a petition for an in-court restructuring.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 30.4% to $0.4299 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) rose 26.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) rose 21.2% to $0.85 in pre-market trading. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp and Marrone Bio Innovations reported a merger deal.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 13.1% to $30.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 11.4% to $0.1919 in pre-market trading. Meten Holding Group, on Wednesday, reported a strategic alliance to explore opportunities in blockchain, digital currency industries.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 10.3% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after dropping around 25% on Wednesday.
  • BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 10.1% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Wednesday.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) rose 8.8% to $0.5605 in pre-market trading after gaining over 86% on Wednesday. The FDA signed off Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SON-1010, a proprietary version of Interleukin 12 (IL-12) configured using Sonnet's Fully Human Albumin Binding (FHAB) technology.
  • Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) rose 8.6% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 7.4% to $0.3426 in pre-market trading. Waitr Holdings, last week, reported Q4 earnings, posting a year-over-year decline in revenue.

Losers

  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares fell 16.3% to $0.3433 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Wednesday.
  • Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) shares fell 13.3% to $0.78 in pre-market trading. Huize Holding is expected to report Q4 financial results on March 18, 2022.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 11.1% to $0.2397 in pre-market trading. ECMOHO received approval to transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares fell 10.9% to $3.92 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 10.3% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. INTRUSION is expected to release its Q4 financial results on March 17, 2022, after market close.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) fell 10.2% to $0.9330 in pre-market trading following a 53% surge on Wednesday.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) fell 9.9% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Unicycive reported acceptance of two preclinical data sets to be presented at the European Renal Association Congress.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) fell 9% to $8.59 in pre-market trading after surging around 27% on Wednesday.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 8.5% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 79% on Wednesday.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares fell 7.3% to $1.01 in pre-market trading. Tian Ruixiang, last week, posted FY21 revenue of $2.79 million.

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

