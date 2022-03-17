22 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 81.2% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY21 results.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares rose 35.1% to $0.8846 in pre-market trading. Orphazyme, last week, announced it will institute a reduction of roughly 50% of its current work force and filed a petition for an in-court restructuring.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 30.4% to $0.4299 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) rose 26.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) rose 21.2% to $0.85 in pre-market trading. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp and Marrone Bio Innovations reported a merger deal.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 13.1% to $30.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 11.4% to $0.1919 in pre-market trading. Meten Holding Group, on Wednesday, reported a strategic alliance to explore opportunities in blockchain, digital currency industries.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 10.3% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after dropping around 25% on Wednesday.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 10.1% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Wednesday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) rose 8.8% to $0.5605 in pre-market trading after gaining over 86% on Wednesday. The FDA signed off Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SON-1010, a proprietary version of Interleukin 12 (IL-12) configured using Sonnet's Fully Human Albumin Binding (FHAB) technology.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) rose 8.6% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 7.4% to $0.3426 in pre-market trading. Waitr Holdings, last week, reported Q4 earnings, posting a year-over-year decline in revenue.
Losers
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares fell 16.3% to $0.3433 in pre-market trading after jumping 53% on Wednesday.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) shares fell 13.3% to $0.78 in pre-market trading. Huize Holding is expected to report Q4 financial results on March 18, 2022.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 11.1% to $0.2397 in pre-market trading. ECMOHO received approval to transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) shares fell 10.9% to $3.92 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 10.3% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. INTRUSION is expected to release its Q4 financial results on March 17, 2022, after market close.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) fell 10.2% to $0.9330 in pre-market trading following a 53% surge on Wednesday.
- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) fell 9.9% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Unicycive reported acceptance of two preclinical data sets to be presented at the European Renal Association Congress.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) fell 9% to $8.59 in pre-market trading after surging around 27% on Wednesday.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 8.5% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 79% on Wednesday.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares fell 7.3% to $1.01 in pre-market trading. Tian Ruixiang, last week, posted FY21 revenue of $2.79 million.
