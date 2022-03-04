 Skip to main content

24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 6:48am   Comments
Gainers

  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) rose 30.4% to $0.9520 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma recently submitted Phase 1 clinical trial protocol to the FDA for investigational treatment of long-haul COVID-19.
  • Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) rose 19.7% to $9.64 in pre-market trading after dropping over 14% on Thursday.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 17.4% to $20.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) rose 17.1% to $25.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 15.4% to $0.3577 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) rose 14.6% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Thursday.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 10.4% to $17.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 10.4% to $0.1898 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 9.5% to $0.2881 in pre-market trading after dropping 41% on Thursday.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares rose 9.4% to $0.66105 in pre-market trading.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) rose 8.7% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Thursday.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) rose 6.7% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) shares fell 23.5% to $13.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 21.7% to $0.47 in pre-market trading.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 21.1% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares fell 11.3% to $0.2930 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Thursday.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares fell 10.8% to $0.2173 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Thursday.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 10% to $0.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
  • Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) shares fell 9.9% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after reporting operational and financial results for 2021.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) fell 9.9% to $3.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 9.6% to $0.2299 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Thursday.
  • DSS, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 8.5% to $0.4756 in pre-market trading. DSS shares jumped 19% on Thursday after the company's subsidiary Impact Biomedical announced it received a positive report regarding the potential international patentability of its proprietary compound Equivir to treat viral infections.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) fell 7.3% to $10.35 in pre-market trading.
  • NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) fell 7.1% to $4.99 in pre-market trading.

