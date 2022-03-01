 Skip to main content

This US-Listed Tech Stock Has Shot Up 7% Today In Hong Kong, Outperforming Alibaba And Others

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:08pm   Comments
Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded mixed in Hong Kong on Wednesday, even as the benchmark Hang Seng Index opened lower.

 

Stock Movement (+/-)
Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) +7.0%
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) +1.4%
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) +0.8%
Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) -4.7%
Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) -0.3%
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) -0.2%

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

The Macro Factors: The Hang Seng Index opened lower and was down 1.0% at the time of writing.

Worries about citywide lockdowns in Hong Kong amid the surge in coronavirus cases and weak auto sales in China weighed on the market.

Companies In The News: Chinese electric vehicle makers Li Auto, Xpeng and Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported a sequential decline in vehicle deliveries for February, even though deliveries surged year-over-year.

Nio attributed the sequential decline to production suspension, while Li Auto said supply shortages hit production.

Baidu — operator of the largest Internet search engine in China — reported better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

Food delivery firm Meituan (OTC: MPNGY) said it will reduce commissions for merchants on its platform after Chinese regulators recently issued guidance for the sector, it was reported Tuesday, citing Reuters.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mixed in U.S. trading on Tuesday even as the major averages also ended on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Is Backing This Chinese EV Maker — Here Is How It Fared Against Rivals In February Deliveries

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

