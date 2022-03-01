 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Li Auto Outdoes Rival Nio In February Deliveries But Registers Similar Sequential Decline
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2022 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Li Auto Outdoes Rival Nio In February Deliveries But Registers Similar Sequential Decline

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) on Tuesday reported higher delivery numbers in February than rival Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) even as the two U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle makers reported a sequential decline in volume.

What Happened: The Beijing, China-based Li Auto said it delivered 8,414 electric vehicles last month, a fall of 31.3% over January and a jump of 265.8% year-on-year.

“The holiday season and an outbreak of the pandemic in Suzhou have resulted in supply shortages and affected our production,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

Unlike Nio, which currently has three models on sale, Li Auto has grabbed a firm footing in China’s fast-growing electric vehicle race with just one model on sale.

Li ONE is the company’s first model and it went on sale in November 2019; Li Auto has plans to expand the line-up.

See Also: Nio Deliveries Fall 36.4% Sequentially In February As Production Impacted By Holidays

The EV maker said the cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 136,356 since the vehicle’s debut in November 2019.

Nio’s Deliveries: Nio delivered 6,131 electric vehicles last month, a decline of 36.4% over January and a rise of 9.9% over February 2021.

The Shanghai-headquartered Nio attributed the decline to production suspension at the NIO-JAC manufacturing plant in the Spring Festival holiday from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 and adjusted the production lines to prepare for the delivery of ET7 in March 2022.

Price Action: Li Auto shares closed 9.2% higher at $30.5 a share on Monday.

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LI)

Cathie Wood Is Backing This Chinese EV Maker — Here Is How It Fared Against Rivals In February Deliveries
Nio Deliveries Fall 36.4% Sequentially In February As Production Impacted By Holidays
Alibaba Dips While Tesla Rivals Li Auto, Xpeng Strike Gains In Mixed Hong Kong Market
What Nio Investors Should Know About Imminent Hong Kong IPO: Secondary Listing, No Stock Sale, Singapore Plans And More
Why Nio Is Delaying Q4 Earnings By A Month
Nio Shares Expected To Begin Trading On March 10 As Key Approval Secured: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com