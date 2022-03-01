Why Baidu Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) is trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Baidu said quarterly revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $5.19 billion, which beat the $5.09 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.38 per share.

"Baidu concluded a solid 2021, evidenced by a strong growth in our non-advertising business, particularly the acceleration of Baidu AI Cloud," said Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Our strategic commitments are closely geared with China's endeavors in technology innovation and transition to a green economy."

Baidu operates the largest internet search engine in China. The company aims to make the complicated world simpler through technology.

See Also: 27 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

BIDU Price Action: Baidu has traded as low as $132.14 and as high as $311.18 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.29% at $163.55 Tuesday morning.

Photo: Daniel Cukier from Flickr.