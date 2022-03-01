 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meituan Slashes Commissions Post Regulatory Order; Alibaba Could Be Next
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 2:34pm   Comments
Share:
Meituan Slashes Commissions Post Regulatory Order; Alibaba Could Be Next
  • Chinese food delivery firm Meituan (OTC: MPNGY) looks to lower commissions for merchants on its platform, Reuters reports.
  • Other major food delivery platforms in China include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)-owned Ele.me.
  • Meituan currently charges ~12% in commissions for its food delivery business, a unit accounting for more than 50% of its total revenue, according to analysts' estimates.
  • Meituan also aims to cap the fees at 5% this year for around a million small and medium-sized merchants facing operational difficulties.
  • Meituan would also cut half of the commissions, capping at one yuan per order, for catering vendors in pandemic-hit areas and aimed to achieve full nationwide transparency in charging commissions this year.
  • Chinese regulators recently issued guidance for online food delivery platforms to reduce service fees to help lower catering businesses' operating costs, wiping off $26 billion in Meituan's market cap.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.44% at $107.76 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MPNGY)

Meituan Shares Get Butchered As China Introduces Tougher Laws
How Tencent Aims To Dodge China's Tech Crackdown
Starbucks Strikes Partnership With Meituan To Expand Delivery Services In China: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com