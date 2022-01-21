18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) shares rose 422% to $9.93 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Thursday.
- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRFH) rose 15% to $7.45 in pre-market trading after adding around 9% on Thursday.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) rose 12.6% to $0.4689 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co, on Thursday, maintained Kintara Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 9.6% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 6.6% to $7.80 in pre-market trading.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares rose 6.4% to $1.17 in pre-market trading.
- 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) rose 6.1% to $4.84 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 5.9% to $25.65 in pre-market trading. Peloton narrowed its Q2 total sales guidance and improved adjusted EBITDA loss guidance.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares rose 4.8% to $3.51 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Thursday.
Losers
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) shares fell 45.8% to $0.6397 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of around $12.5 million underwritten public offering.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares fell 19.3% to $410.12 in pre-market trading. Netflix reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak subscriber growth forecast for the first quarter. Several analysts downgraded the stock following earnings report.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares fell 14.8% to $1.44 in pre-market trading. Aptorum Group shares jumped over 38% on Thursday after the company announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its SACT-1 repurposed drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) fell 9.5% to $0.6788 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its multi-antigen target T cell therapy for pancreatic cancer.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 9.1% to $0.80 in pre-market trading.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 8.9% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after declining over 13% on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 8.1% to $16.06 in pre-market trading.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 7.4% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Thursday.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 6.6% to $3.11 in pre-market trading. DatChat shares rose 11% on Thursday after the company signed a letter of intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation for $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock.
