 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 7:10am   Comments
Share:
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

 

  • Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) shares rose 422% to $9.93 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Thursday.
  • Barfresh Food Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRFH) rose 15% to $7.45 in pre-market trading after adding around 9% on Thursday.
  • Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) rose 12.6% to $0.4689 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co, on Thursday, maintained Kintara Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.  (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 9.6% to $1.82 in pre-market trading  after declining 9% on Thursday.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 6.6% to $7.80 in pre-market trading.
  • 36Kr Holdings Inc.  (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares rose 6.4% to $1.17 in pre-market trading.
  • 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) rose 6.1% to $4.84 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 5.9% to $25.65 in pre-market trading. Peloton narrowed its Q2 total sales guidance and improved adjusted EBITDA loss guidance.
  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares rose 4.8% to $3.51 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Thursday.

 

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) shares fell 45.8% to $0.6397 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of around $12.5 million underwritten public offering.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares fell 19.3% to $410.12 in pre-market trading. Netflix reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak subscriber growth forecast for the first quarter. Several analysts downgraded the stock following earnings report.
  • Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares fell 14.8% to $1.44 in pre-market trading. Aptorum Group shares jumped over 38% on Thursday after the company announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its SACT-1 repurposed drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) fell 9.5% to $0.6788 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it received FDA Orphan Drug designation for its multi-antigen target T cell therapy for pancreatic cancer.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 9.1% to $0.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 8.9% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after declining over 13% on Thursday.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 8.1% to $16.06 in pre-market trading.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 7.4% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Thursday.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 6.6% to $3.11 in pre-market trading. DatChat shares rose 11% on Thursday after the company signed a letter of intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation for $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSFC)

Sustaining the Planet and Sustaining Commercial Success
This Company Is Looking to Disrupt the Fishing Industry
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
63 Biggest Movers From Friday
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Star Foods To Buy Gault Seafood For Undisclosed Consideration
Blue Star Foods Subsidiary Nets ~$1M Deal To Supply Steelhead Salmon Fingerlings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com