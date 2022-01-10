Benzinga Asks: Which Company Could Join The $1-Trillion Market Cap Club Next? Did NVDA, TSM, BRKA Or TCEHY Win?

Several of the largest technology companies made headlines in 2021 for hitting significant market capitalization milestones.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) hit a $2-trillion market cap in 2021 and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) hit $1 trillion in market cap for the first time in 2021. The year 2022 started off with a bang in valuation milestones and could see more companies join the $1-trillion club.

What Happened: The biggest milestone came shortly into 2022 with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) hitting a $3-trillion market capitalization, making it the first public company to accomplish the feat.

According to Assetdash.com, there are currently six companies with market capitalizations of $1 trillion or more. The companies on the list are Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Benzinga asked its Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) followers which company could be next to join the $1-trillion club.

The poll offered up the four companies that trade closest to the $1-trillion market capitalization, leaving off Meta Platforms, which already hit the milestone in 2021 before falling down the list.

“Which of these companies valued at less than $900 billion could hit a $1-trillion market cap first?” Benzinga asked on Twitter in the latest in our Twitter Poll series.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA): $730-billion market cap.

(NASDAQ: NVDA): $730-billion market cap. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM): $692-billion market cap.

(NYSE: TSM): $692-billion market cap. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B): $690-billion market cap.

(NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B): $690-billion market cap. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): $559-billion market cap.

The Results: The poll resulted with an overwhelming winner. While many Benzinga polls on Twitter have seen more balanced results, last week’s questions saw 84.5% of voters select NVIDA as the most likely of the four to hit a $1-trillion market cap next. Here are the results:

NVDA: 84.5%

TSM: 7.8%

BRKA: 5.3%

TCEHY: 2.5%

It’s worth noting the results rank the companies in percentage of votes, which were in line with the market capitalizations of the companies at the time.

Since the poll was published, Berkshire Hathaway has passed Nvidia with a market capitalization of $717 billion versus $680 billion.

NVIDIA shares were up 124% in 2021, and the stock is a popular pick to be a top gainer in 2022.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 7.9% in 2021.

Berkshire Hathaway, which features legendary investor Warren Buffett as the CEO, was up 29.6% in 2021. The stock holds a significant portion of its investing portfolio in shares of Apple, which could make the stock trade closely in line with the tech giant.

Tencent, which finished last in voting, was down 26.7% in 2021 and is tied heavily to the Chinese market, which has fallen out of favor with many investors.

