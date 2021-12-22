 Skip to main content

20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 6:48am   Comments
Gainers

  • BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) rose 48.1% to $6.77 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a Master Service Agreement with PRC Clinical, a contract research organization (CRO), to conduct BioRestorative's Phase 2 trial.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares rose 41.5% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded Customs and Border Protection contract worth up to $90m over the five years.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 28.5% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after gaining around 22% on Tuesday.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 25.2% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $6 price target.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 23% to $1.71 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies shares dropped over 48% on Tuesday after the company announced it decided not to pursue the sequential approach to the development plans for Viaskin Peanut.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) rose 22.1% to $3.81 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 10% on Tuesday.
  • Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) rose 10.6% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Tuesday.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) rose 7.5% to $11.43 in pre-market trading. Society Pass recently said it was added to the Russell 2000.
  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) rose 7.2% to $10.09 in pre-market trading. MorphoSys and Incyte announced additional real-world evidence results from RE-MIND2 study of Tafasitamab (Monjuvi) in combination with Lenalidomide for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-Cell Lymphoma at ASH.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 5.7% to $7.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc.  (NASDAQ: ISIG) rose 5% to $12.68  in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Tuesday.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) shares rose 4.8% to $4.62 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Tuesday.

 

Losers

  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 15.1% to $8.40 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 15.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Tuesday.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 8.6% to $13.06 in pre-market trading. iSpecimen recently announced that it has expanded its global supplier network.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) shares fell 8.3% to $34.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and announced a $150 million buyback program.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares fell 8.2% to $9.45 in pre-market trading. Jefferies downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $46 to $10.
  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 7.3% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 20% on Tuesday.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares fell 7.1% to $10.25 in pre-market trading after jumping around 45% on Tuesday.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) fell 5.1% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after climbing around 18% on Tuesday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

