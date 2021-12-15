 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:
20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) rose 17.7% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after BTIG upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $15 price target. Galera Therapeutics shares jumped around 96% on Tuesday after the company announced the primary endpoint met statistical significance in corrected topline efficacy data of Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) rose 16.6% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) rose 11.5% to $12.55 in pre-market trading after Trump Media & Technology Group announced a partnership with Rumble. Rumble recently announced the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CFVI.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) rose 9.8% to $6.04 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 19% on Tuesday.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 8.9% to $0.73 in pre-market trading. Inpixon recently said its board has authorized review of strategic alternatives.
  • East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) rose 8.4% to $14.63 in pre-market trading after declining 26% on Tuesday.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 8.3% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. Uxin reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 353% year-on-year to RMB345.9 million ($53.7 million).
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 8.2% to $4.51 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares dropped around 28% on Tuesday after the company was notified by Novartis that it has chosen to terminate the agreement with Mesoblast prior to closing.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 7.7% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday..
  • Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) rose 6% to $11.50 in pre-market trading. Li-Cycle recently announced plans to increase hub facility's input processing capacity by over 40%.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 5.7% to $1.02 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) fell 14.1% to $10.47 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space shares jumped 144% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) fell 10.1% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Tuesday.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares fell 9.8% to $0.7850 in pre-market trading.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 9.2% to $6.59 in pre-market trading after Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $50 to $9. Adagio Therapeutics shares dipped 79% on Tuesday after the company said based on the in vitro findings related to Omicron, it plans to pause patient recruitment in its Phase 2/3 COVID-19 treatment trial at clinical sites in South Africa.
  • MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) shares fell 7.9% to $1.64 in pre-market trading. MIND Technology shares gained 30% on Tuesday after the company reported it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Navy's Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) shares fell 7.3% to $45.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of $300 million in ADSs.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) fell 6.6% to $260.00 in pre-market trading. BeiGene reported authorisation of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) from the UK’s MHRA for the treatment of adults with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia in Great Britain.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 6.6% to $23.69 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Livent from Neutral to Sell and announced a $23 price target.
  • Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) shares fell 5.6% to $20.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of 12.5 million shares of common stock via selling shareholders.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADGI + ALZN)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 100 Points; Terminix Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles 200 Points; MIND Technology Shares Jump
Why Are Adagio Shares Plunging Today?
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Producer Prices Rise 0.8% In November
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com