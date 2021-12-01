23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) rose 55.3% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after dipping around 10% on Tuesday. Skylight Health Group, last month, posted a Q3 net loss of $3.9 million.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) rose 53.3% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 46% on Tuesday.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 27.3% to $1.91 in pre-market trading.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 21.9% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after Citigroup raised its price target on the stock $7 to $13.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 10.5% to $2.73 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) rose 9.6% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares rose 9.5% to $25.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued EPS guidance. The company also increased its buyback to $700 million.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) rose 9.5% to $0.5649 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 9.3% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after the company said its 10W WattUp PowerHub has received FCC Part 18 grant of equipment authorization.
- Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) rose 9.1% to $13.88 in pre-market trading. Altimeter Growth’s shareholders approved business combination with Grab.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) rose 8.8% to $6.94 in pre-market trading after surging around 12% on Tuesday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 7.6% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after declining more than 6% on Tuesday. Borr Drilling, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) rose 7% to $7.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Tuesday.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 6.5% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 20.5% to $20.89 in pre-market trading after the company announced a private placement of approximately $20.5 million of its common stock and warrants.
- Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares fell 17.1% to $0.97 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 16.9% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. The FDA extended the review period for CTI BioPharma’s pacritinib marketing application for myelofibrosis.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) shares fell 9.5% to $4.55 in pre-market trading. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 128% on Tuesday after the company announced the FDA approved expanded labeling for Caldolor to now include use in pre-operative administration.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited. (NASDAQ: GFAI) shares fell 6.9% to $1.62 in pre-market trading. Guardforce AI Co shares gained 20% on Tuesday after the company announced it won a five year bid to operate a Consolidated Cash Center in Hadyai, Thailand.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 6.6% to $1.85 in pre-market trading. GBS shares gained 22% on Tuesday after the company announced it will commence preparation for clinical trials of its rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antibody test following the recent successful completion of a clinical validation study.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) fell 6.5% to $5.35 in pre-market trading. Clarus Therapeutics shares jumped 10% on Tuesday after the company announced issuance of two new patents for JATENZO.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 6.4% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. NLS Pharmaceuticals shares gained 16% on Tuesday after the company announced final results from a preclinical study for NLS-4. The company believes NLS-4 offers promise to become a foundational treatment for the chronic fatigue associated with the symptoms of Long-Covid.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares fell 6.3% to $267.00 in pre-market trading. salesforce reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast.
