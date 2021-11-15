 Skip to main content

20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 6:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) rose 132.9% to $3.40 in pre-market trading as the company reported a merger with Reflect Systems on Friday.
  • Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) rose 58.1% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 32% on Friday.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares rose 25.8% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. MICT recently said it filed preliminary proxy to expand authorized share count from 250 million shares to 425 million shares to accommodate growth and acquisition.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) rose 17.7% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 15% to $2.46 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares rose 14.8% to $11.48 in pre-market trading. Mainz Biomed said its representatives will be attending MEDICA 2021 to showcase ColoAlert, its highly efficacious and easy-to-use diagnostic test for colorectal cancer.
  • Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ: GGPI) rose 14.1% to $14.62 in pre-market trading after jumping around 16% on Friday.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) rose 11% to $15.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive interim safety and efficacy data from Phase 1 DAVIO clinical trial evaluating EYP-1901 for the treatment of wet AMD.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) rose 8.4% to $1.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 7.6% to $3.11 in pre-market trading. Akerna, last week, reported quarterly sales of $5.10 million.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 7.4% to $13.55 in pre-market trading after the company said its new NFT community and trading platform NFTSTAR signed an exclusive license agreement with the American Football star, CHRISTIAN McCAFFREY.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 7.2% to $11.50 in pre-market trading. Everspin Technologies shares jumped 63% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares rose 6.8% to $3.77 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Friday.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 6.4% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Friday.

Losers

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) fell 11.6% to $42.09 in pre-market trading following inspection of its US facility by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
  • Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 9.1% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after jumping over 37% on Friday.
  • Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) fell 8.4% to $5.27 in pre-market trading after climbing 18% on Friday. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.15 per unit.
  • NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) shares fell 7.6% to $4.76 in pre-market trading. NuZee manufacturing partner, Cuvee Coffee, recently reported an expansion into select Walmart stores nationwide.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares fell 7.6% to $3.03 in pre-market trading. Moving iMage Technologies shares jumped around 22% on Friday after the company posted a narrower Q3 loss.
  • Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares fell 7.1% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

