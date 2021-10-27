28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) rose 139% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 53.3% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) rose 52.1% to $17.30 in pre-market trading after surging over 16% on Tuesday.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 24.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 24.2% to $1.49 in pre-market trading.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 21.2% to $0.4301 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Tuesday. Farmmi recently said its Zhejiang Farmmi Biotech Co. unit secured customer sales order for Shiitake mushrooms.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) rose 14.7% to $0.4707 in pre-market trading after surging 11% on Tuesday. IT Tech Packaging is scheduled to hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 12, 2021.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares rose 12.2% to $0.836 in pre-market trading after jumping over 11% on Tuesday.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 12.2% to $195.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 10.4% to $2.02 in pre-market trading.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares rose 10% to $0.6049 in pre-market trading after gaining over 44% on Tuesday..
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) rose 9% to $17.26 in pre-market trading. Redbox Entertainment shares gained 33% on Tuesday after the stock began trading on Monday following the completion of the company's business combination with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares rose 8.7% to $0.64 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain in the previous session.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 8.7% to $0.452 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 20% on Tuesday.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) rose 7.6% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday. Happiness Biotech recently acquired a majority ownership in Fujian Shennong.
Losers
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) fell 66.4% to $19.39 in pre-market trading after the company shared an update. Cortexyme reported Phase 2/3 GAIN trial data for its Alzheimer’s disease trial. The company stated co-primary endpoints were not met for ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL in the overall population. Subgroups saw a 50% slowing level for infection for ADAS-Cog11.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) shares fell 54.5% to $3.95 in pre-market trading after the company and Vifor Pharma reported topline results from Phase 3 trial of ANG-3777. The study did not demonstrate a statistically significant difference from placebo on the primary endpoint.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 43.9% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after jumping 225% on Tuesday.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) fell 38.5% to $5.90 in pre-market trading. Inspira Technologies shares jumped over 300% on Tuesday after the company signed an agreement with Waas Group for the development 1,040 ART systems in Spain and Portugal.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) shares fell 21.5% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Tuesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 17.4% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 13.2% to $1.37 in pre-market trading. MySize shares surged 36% on Tuesday after the company announced a contract from Dockers in Turkey.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 11.7% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. Waitr Holdings shares climbed 43% on Tuesday after Twitter account Will Meade highlighted the stock as a short interest name.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares fell 10.9% to $35.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued sales guidance below estimates.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 10.7% to $47.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported launch of proposed global offering of American Depository Shares and ordinary shares.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 10.4% to $0.6416 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Tuesday. Motus GI recently announced presentation of results from independent study of Pure-Vu System in IBP Patients at 2021 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) shares fell 8.5% to $21.75 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Tuesday. Bakkt and Mastercard recently announced a partnership for crypto and loyalty solutions.
- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) fell 7.9% to $15.03 in pre-market trading. Wallbox shares surged 47% on Tuesday after the company, and Uber, announced a strategic partnership to simplify the transition to EVs for Bay Area ride share drivers using Uber.
