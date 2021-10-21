23 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 34.9% to $13.44 in pre-market trading after announcement of a proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.
- TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) rose 25% to $28.43 in pre-market trading. Raymond James announced plans to buy TriState Capital in a deal valued at approximately $1.1 billion. TriState Capital also reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) rose 21.1% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares rose 20.2% to $4.23 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) rose 19.1% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
- Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) rose 13.2% to $6.79 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Wednesday.
- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) rose 12.5% to $2.42 in pre-market trading. Sio Gene Therapies reported interim safety and biomarker data from ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of AXO-AAV-GM1 gene therapy in GM1 gangliosidosis.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) rose 11.8% to $1.42 in pre-market trading after gaining over 25% on Wednesday. The FDA granted Sesen Bio’s request for a Type A meeting to discuss the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues raised in the Complete Response Letter for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 11.2% to $3.34 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ra Medical Systems with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) rose 10% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 20% on Wednesday.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) rose 9.7% to $10.99 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares rose 9.1% to $9.38 in pre-market trading. Kadmon Holdings entered into a plan of merger agreement with Sanofi.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) rose 8.6% to $4.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR) rose 8.6% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 7.6% to $45.20 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Wednesday. Valneva recently reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) rose 7.3% to $0.4785 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) fell 14.2% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Wednesday. Vicinity Motor recently entered a supply agreement with Electrovaya to provide battery systems for its line of Vicinity Lightning EV buses and fully electric VMC 1200 Class 3 trucks..
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares fell 7.2% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after jumping over 22% on Wednesday.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) fell 6.8% to $32.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and lowered 2021 guidance.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares fell 6.3% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 6.3% to $7.58 in pre-market trading after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 6.2% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
