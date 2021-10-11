 Skip to main content

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares surged 85% to $33.78. The FDA removed the full clinical hold on Protagonist Therapeutics’ rusfertide clinical studies. Northland Capital Markets upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) gained 74% to $8.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire Adamas Pharmaceuticals for $9.10 per share, or $450 million.
  • Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) gained 60.9% to $9.30. Pacira BioSciences agreed to acquire Flexion Therapeutics for $8.50 per share in cash, plus one contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $8.00 per share in cash.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) jumped 29.6% to $3.1099 in sympathy with the price of oil amid increased demand and limited supply.
  • EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) surged 17% to $4.0790 after the company announced it has purchased 33 additional fuel trucks, more than tripling the size of its delivery fleet.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 16.2% to $7.95.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NASDAQ: GOTU) rose 16% to $3.9250.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) surged 15% to $11.21. Traders circulated Oct. 7 FDA approval for the company’s Dextenza.
  • Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) rose 13.2% to $5.18. Katapult Holdings became an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange Program.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) gained 13% to $13.24.
  • TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) rose 12.8% to $3.86 in sympathy with the price of oil amid increased demand and limited supply.
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) gained 12.3% to $5.22.
  • Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI) surged 11.3% to $14.25.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares gained 10.5% to $7.40 after dropping over 14% on Friday.
  • Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) gained 10% to $1.33 after the company filed Friday to withdraw its offering of shares.
  • Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTNB) rose 8.5% to $1.1501.
  • Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) rose 7.9% to $7.40 after the company received favorable ruling in Inter Partes Review against United Therapeutics patent.
  • AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) shares rose 6.8% to $0.9289. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $2.

Losers

  • Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) shares dropped 18.8% to $6.41.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares fell 14% to $52.44.
  • SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) shares declined 13.3% to $20.13.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) dropped 11.3% to $4.92 after jumping around 45% on Friday.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PAGS) fell 11.1% to $32.51 after dropping 19% on Friday.
  • MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) dropped 10.3% to $7.62. Meatech 3D recently said it is partnering with a collective led by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary, together with strategic players like Effie Epstein, to accelerate growth in developing, commercializing cultured meat production technologies.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) fell 9.7% to $10.69. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine, recently announced the presentation of new positive data for zotatifin in animal models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
  • Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) dropped 9% to $7.11 after UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $14 to $5.
  • BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 8.2% to $1.8997.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) dropped 7.5% to $9.56.

