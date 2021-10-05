 Skip to main content

16 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) rose 25.4% to $6.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.
  • Agrify Corporation. (NASDAQ: AGFY) rose 17.8% to $21.76 in pre-market trading. Agrify announced Monday it has acquired Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences, two of the leading companies in the extraction, post-processing and testing equipment and solutions space, from Sinclair Scientific.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) rose 14.2% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after the company said it won a multi-year upstream mechanical inspection and integrity contract from Chevron.
  • Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) rose 13.9% to $21.32 in pre-market trading.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 10.1% to $1.96 in pre-market trading. Ziopharm Oncology Director Jamie Vieser reported the purchase of 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.91 in form 4 filing.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 9.2% to $0.3972 in pre-market trading. Farmmi recently issued an update letter, in which it announced the acquisition of Xiangbo for RMB70 million.
  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) rose 9.1% to $9.25 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Monday.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd.. (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 8.6% to $5.30 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma recently reported new data from the opaganib global Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia.
  • Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) rose 8.3% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after declining over 10% on Monday.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading after dropping around 14% on Monday. The company recently reported a $5 million private placement.
  • Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) rose 7.7% to $3.48 in pre-market trading. Amplify Energy shares tumbled around 44% on Monday following a southern California ocean oil spill from a rig operated by Amplify Energy.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares rose 7.1% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after dipping around 22% on Monday.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 5.9% to $7.15 in pre-market trading. Ocugen entered into development and commercial supply deal with Bharat Biotech for exclusive manufacture and supply of COVAXIN clinical trial materials, manufacture, supply of COVAXIN drug product components.

Losers

  • UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) shares fell 28.7% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $40.25 million public offering of common stock.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares fell 10.7% to $15.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Monday.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 6.8% to $1.77 in pre-market trading. PEDEVCO shares dropped 10% on Monday after the company announced it would sell $7 million of stock to an institutional investor for $1.57 per share.

