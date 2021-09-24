 Skip to main content

22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 6:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) rose 42% to $15.24 in pre-market trading. The company’s shares jumped around 65% over the previous month.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 26.5% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed results of multiple ascending dose study and development plan for HPP737, an oral PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of psoriasis.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose 21.4% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also said it sees FY21 revenue of $50 million.
  • Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFAB) rose 19.4% to $3.01 in pre-market trading. The company’s Director Patrick W Cavanagh acquired a total of 13333 shares at an average price of $2.25.
  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) rose 15.3% to $53.30 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY21 guidance. The company also announced acquisition of privately held Kemp for $258 million in cash.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) rose 13.6% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Thursday.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 8.1% to $0.7995 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Thursday.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) rose 7.3% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Thursday.
  • Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) rose 6.6% to $17.86 in pre-market trading. The company’s shares jumped around 12% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $15 per ADS.
  • Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) rose 6.3% to $23.30 in pre-market trading.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd.. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 5.5% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after jumping over 21% on Thursday.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) rose 5.2% to $18.90 in pre-market trading after climbing around 5% in the previous session. ChemoCentryx, last month, reported a Q3 loss of $0.56 per share.

Losers

  • Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares fell 12.1% to $20.21 in pre-market trading. Helbiz recently announced a partnership with Drover AI to integrate its PathPilot safety technology onto Helbiz e-scooters.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 12.1% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after jumping over 45% on Thursday.
  • Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) fell 11.9% to $0.7310 in pre-market trading. Four Seasons Education shares climbed 43% on Thursday after the company announced board authorization to repurchase up to $15 million.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 11% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) fell 9.8% to $11.54 in pre-market trading. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares surged over 73% on Thursday following news the company will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million.
  • Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: AMHC) shares fell 7.4% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after climbing over 40% on Thursday. The company announced shareholders approved the business combination with Jasper Therapeutics.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares fell 7.4% to $0.7650 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Thursday.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) fell 6.7% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. TransCode Therapeutics shares surged 53% on Thursday after the company announced that preclinical research supporting its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, was published in Cancer Nanotechnology.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 6.5% to $31.69 in pre-market trading. Valneva said it commenced recruitment of adolescents in its pivotal Phase 3 trial for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 in the U.K.
  • NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) fell 4.7% to $152.13 in pre-market trading. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the full year.

