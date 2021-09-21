 Skip to main content

Chinese Stocks Gain Steam As Citi, Barclays, UBS Discount Evergrande Crisis Compared To Lehman
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 9:19am   Comments
  • Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS), and UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) strategists have discounted the magnitude of Evergrande Property (OTC: EVGPF) (OTC: EVGPY) crisis relative to the Lehman Brothers debacle, Bloomberg reports.
  • Barclays cited the dissimilarities in the market environment during the crises.
  • UBS highlighted the lower default levels versus the size of China’s economy.
  • Citi sees the policymakers stepping in. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) also perceived limited impact.
  • Growing investor anguish about Evergrande and China’s real-estate sector affected the global risk assets this week, affecting stocks with less tangible links to China.
  • S&P Global Ratings warned against default by the distressed developer without China’s government support. 
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares traded higher by 0.14% at $151.70 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) was up 1.08% at $156.17, JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) was up 0.46% at $74.49, DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) was up 1.68% at $7.88.

