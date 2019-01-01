QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/32K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 1.16
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.67
Shares
10.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 3:37PM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 5:17PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development

Evergrande Property Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evergrande Property (EVGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evergrande Property (OTCPK: EVGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evergrande Property's (EVGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evergrande Property.

Q

What is the target price for Evergrande Property (EVGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evergrande Property

Q

Current Stock Price for Evergrande Property (EVGPF)?

A

The stock price for Evergrande Property (OTCPK: EVGPF) is $0.334 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:46:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evergrande Property (EVGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evergrande Property.

Q

When is Evergrande Property (OTCPK:EVGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Evergrande Property does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evergrande Property (EVGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evergrande Property.

Q

What sector and industry does Evergrande Property (EVGPF) operate in?

A

Evergrande Property is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.