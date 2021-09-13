 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:
21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR) rose 43% to $29.52 in pre-market trading. Zoll Medical said it has signed an agreement to acquire Itamar Medical for $31 per ADS in cash.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 23.8% to $0.7420 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Friday. Cyren and Improving recently reported a partnership to 'strengthen phishing defense for Microsoft 365.'
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 18.1% to $1.96 in pre-market trading. The company said it expects to release additional data from its Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ NASH clinical trial today.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares rose 17.4% to $12.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 17.1% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 13.1% to $13.35 in pre-market trading after gaining over 15% on Friday.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 11.1% to $1.50 in pre-market trading. Alset Ehome International recently completed a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems.
  • Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) rose 11.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Friday.
  • Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) rose 9.7% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after climbing over 10% on Friday.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) rose 9% to $12.64 in pre-market trading after dipping over 25% on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals filed for offering of 3.4 million shares of common stock.
  • Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares rose 8.3% to $19.80 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, released Q2 results.
  • Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) rose 8.1% to $18.00 in pre-market trading. The company released Q2 results last month.
  • Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) rose 7.6% to $23.12 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Friday.
  • Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) rose 5.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares fell 36.9% to $0.3629 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares. Farmmi’s subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd recently won a new product order for its dried whole Shiitake mushrooms.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 31.5% to $32.07 in pre-market trading after the UK government terminated a supply agreement for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 14% to $15.10 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its COVID-19 collaboration with Valneva.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell 13.2% to $0.6585 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Friday. U.S. Well Services, last month, posted a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share.
  • China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) fell 9% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after the company received Nasdaq delisting letter. The company also said it intends to request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 6.4% to $0.5608 in pre-market trading. Advaxis shares climbed over 28% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results and provided a business update.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 6.3% to $5.38 in pre-market trading after dropping around 17% on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACH + ADXS)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Advaxis Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
9 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com