21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR) rose 43% to $29.52 in pre-market trading. Zoll Medical said it has signed an agreement to acquire Itamar Medical for $31 per ADS in cash.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 23.8% to $0.7420 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Friday. Cyren and Improving recently reported a partnership to 'strengthen phishing defense for Microsoft 365.'
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 18.1% to $1.96 in pre-market trading. The company said it expects to release additional data from its Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ NASH clinical trial today.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares rose 17.4% to $12.40 in pre-market trading.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 17.1% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 13.1% to $13.35 in pre-market trading after gaining over 15% on Friday.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 11.1% to $1.50 in pre-market trading. Alset Ehome International recently completed a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems.
- Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) rose 11.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Friday.
- Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) rose 9.7% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after climbing over 10% on Friday.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) rose 9% to $12.64 in pre-market trading after dipping over 25% on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals filed for offering of 3.4 million shares of common stock.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares rose 8.3% to $19.80 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, released Q2 results.
- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) rose 8.1% to $18.00 in pre-market trading. The company released Q2 results last month.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) rose 7.6% to $23.12 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Friday.
- Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) rose 5.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Friday.
Losers
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares fell 36.9% to $0.3629 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares. Farmmi’s subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd recently won a new product order for its dried whole Shiitake mushrooms.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 31.5% to $32.07 in pre-market trading after the UK government terminated a supply agreement for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 14% to $15.10 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its COVID-19 collaboration with Valneva.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares fell 13.2% to $0.6585 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Friday. U.S. Well Services, last month, posted a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) fell 9% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after the company received Nasdaq delisting letter. The company also said it intends to request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 6.4% to $0.5608 in pre-market trading. Advaxis shares climbed over 28% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings results and provided a business update.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 6.3% to $5.38 in pre-market trading after dropping around 17% on Friday.
