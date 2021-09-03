20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) rose 59.5% to $8.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced the ApoGraft bone marrow transplantation of the first patient in the US.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 14.7% to $0.5316 in pre-market trading.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 13.5% to $456.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong FY22 guidance.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) rose 13.4% to $5.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Thursday.
- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) shares rose 12.5% to $24.65 in pre-market trading.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) rose 12.2% to $4.69 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink upgraded Innate Pharma from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) rose 9.7% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Thursday. The stock has been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares rose 9.6% to $2.42 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares rose 9.6% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 7.5% to $1.15 in pre-market trading.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) rose 7% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Vyant Bio and Cyclica, last month, reported a strategic collaboration to identify compounds to treat CDKL5 deficiency disorder.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) shares rose 6% to $6.03 in pre-market trading after jumping around 22% on Thursday.
Losers
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) shares fell 82.2% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. The clinical trial of Forte Biosciences lead drug FB-401 failed to meet a statistical significance, the company said. B. Riley Securities and Truist Securities downgraded the stock.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 24.2% to $7.13 in pre-market trading. Sphere 3D shares jumped around 42% on Thursday as traders circulated a tweet from popular Twitter trader Will Meade saying 'Long $ANY this is the next $SPRT and they have a very good management team.'
- AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) fell 22% to $18.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 69% on Thursday.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) shares fell 12% to $12.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) fell 8% to $10.98 in pre-market trading. Joby Aviation and NASA recently announced plans to join forces to study the acoustic signature of the all-electric Joby aircraft, which the company intends to operate as part of a commercial passenger service beginning in 2024.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) fell 7.3% to $12.14 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Thursday. The company recently said it swung to a quarterly loss.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) fell 5.9% to $4.78 in pre-market trading. Data Storage shares surged around 30% on Thursday after the company announced it has established a managed services model partnership with Precisely to bring innovative security software solutions to the Data Storage cloud.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) fell 5.6% to $5.71 in pre-market trading. Scopus BioPharma shares jumped over 20% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of Duet Therapeutics.
