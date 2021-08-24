JD.com And Baidu Lead The Nasdaq-100 In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday on continued strength as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. The recent FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also helped lift stocks in reopening sectors.

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to $374.37 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.08% to $353.74

(NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.08% to $353.74 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.16% to $447.97

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Tuesday.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) were among the top losers.

