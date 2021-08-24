 Skip to main content

JD.com And Baidu Lead The Nasdaq-100 In A Mixed Day Of Trading
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday on continued strength as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. The recent FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also helped lift stocks in reopening sectors.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to $374.37
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.08% to $353.74
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.16% to $447.97

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Tuesday.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

Wall Street saw something Tuesday it hasn't seen in months: GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) up more than 20% in a trading day. The last time GameStop's stock had this big of a move was back in early June... Read More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday the automaker’s Full Self Driving Beta 9.2 was “actually not great” but things are much improved in the next version... Read More

Exactly 10 years ago today, Tim Cook took over as CEO of Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) for iconic visionary Apple co-founder Steve Jobs... Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

