22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GeoVax Labs, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares rose 72.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced it presented COVID-19 vaccine data at the European Society of Medicine General Assembly.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) rose 33.6% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after surging 12% on Thursday.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares rose 32.6% to $6.38 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed an integration with Criteo's Commerce Media Platform.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 16.7% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was awarded a $13.1 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 15.8% to $0.88 in pre-market trading. TherapeuticsMD's Cooper C. Collins bought 1 million shares of the company’s common stock at an average price of $0.72 per share.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 12.8% to $0.5661 in pre-market trading.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose 9.1% to $12.51 in pre-market trading. Astellas Pharma and FibroGen, said the European Commission has approved EVRENZO™ (roxadustat) for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) shares rose 8.3% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 5.8% to $0.64 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, posted a loss for the second quarter.
Losers
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares fell 44.4% to $0.8275 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $40 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 40% to $0.732 in pre-market trading. Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares jumped around 64% on Thursday on abnormally-high volume.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) fell 11.6% to $15.23 in pre-market trading after dropping around 25% on Thursday. The company recently received an IND response from the FDA.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 11% to $0.8050 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 4% on Thursday.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 10.9% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 9.9% to $3.45 in pre-market trading after gaining over 22% on Thursday. Ensysce Biosciences recently reported a Q2 net loss of $1 million.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) shares fell 9.7% to $0.6413 in pre-market trading. Eros STX Global and Amazon.com Prime Video recently forged a multi-year first window output deal in South Africa.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 9.5% to $7.38 in pre-market trading. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares gained over 50% on Thursday in reaction to the launch of two new dental products.
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) shares fell 9.2% to $3.16 in pre-market trading. PharmaCyte Biotech shares fell around 65% on Thursday after the company announced a $70 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules..
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares fell 8.9% to $0.58 in pre-market trading. AzurRx BioPharma recently announced its Phase 2 MS1819 combination therapy trial met its primary and secondary outcome measure endpoints.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 7.9% to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Biocept recently announced new data from a study assessing its cerebrospinal fluid assay, CNSide.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 6.5% to $2.32 in pre-market trading. NLS Pharmaceutics recently received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for patent application No. 16/083,131.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) fell 4.7% to $120.67 in pre-market trading. Ross Stores reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said its sees Q3 earnings of $0.61 to $0.69 per share.
