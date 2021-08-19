Microsoft And Cisco Gain As The QQQ Bounces Back Thursday
U.S. indices bounced back Thursday after falling Wednesday amid macro uncertainty due to COVID-19 delta variant concerns.
- The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.48% to $363.96
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.18% to $349.48
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished higher by 0.15% to $439.86
Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) were among the top losers for the QQQ.
Elsewhere On The Street
Unemployment claims continue to drop. That’s the storyline that has persisted for almost a year and a half since close to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020… Read More
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) received a pair of thumbs down from leading analysts following the restaurant chain’s newly published second-quarter earnings… Read More
Streaming giants Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Netflix and Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) are in constant competition to dominate the screens of viewers worldwide. Traders and investors may prefer the companies for different reasons… Read More
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas