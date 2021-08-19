Microsoft And Cisco Gain As The QQQ Bounces Back Thursday

U.S. indices bounced back Thursday after falling Wednesday amid macro uncertainty due to COVID-19 delta variant concerns.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.48% to $363.96

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.48% to $363.96 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.18% to $349.48

(NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.18% to $349.48 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished higher by 0.15% to $439.86

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

