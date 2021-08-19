 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft And Cisco Gain As The QQQ Bounces Back Thursday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2021 4:55pm   Comments
Share:

U.S. indices bounced back Thursday after falling Wednesday amid macro uncertainty due to COVID-19 delta variant concerns.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.48% to $363.96
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.18% to $349.48
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished higher by 0.15% to $439.86

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

Unemployment claims continue to drop. That’s the storyline that has persisted for almost a year and a half since close to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020… Read More

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) received a pair of thumbs down from leading analysts following the restaurant chain’s newly published second-quarter earnings… Read More

Streaming giants Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Netflix and Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) are in constant competition to dominate the screens of viewers worldwide. Traders and investors may prefer the companies for different reasons… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QQQ)

Five-Year Compounded Value of Analog Devices Holdings
Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For North American
Graco, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?
Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For Dover
Why The SQQQ ETF Will Take Off If The Market Goes Lower
AMD And Apple Drop As The QQQ Falls Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com