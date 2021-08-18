AMD And Apple Drop As The QQQ Falls Wednesday

U.S. indices continued trading lower Wednesday amid macro uncertainty due to COVID-19 concerns. Investors are also weighing a drop in retail sales.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.96% to $362.21

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.96% to $362.21 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell 1.05% to $350.12

(NASDAQ: DIA) fell 1.05% to $350.12 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.09% to $439.21

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

