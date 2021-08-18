 Skip to main content

AMD And Apple Drop As The QQQ Falls Wednesday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 18, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
U.S. indices continued trading lower Wednesday amid macro uncertainty due to COVID-19 concerns. Investors are also weighing a drop in retail sales.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.96% to $362.21
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell 1.05% to $350.12
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 1.09% to $439.21

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher on Wednesday. The stock still continues to be one of the most popular within the Reddit community… Read More

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) shares have struggled since the company completed its IPO on July 1. On Tuesday, the donut maker released its first quarterly earnings report since the IPO, and the numbers underwhelmed the market… Read More

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) gapped up over 5% higher on Wednesday before dropping down to fill the area and bouncing. After the markets closed on Tuesday, the cannabis giant announced it had acquired a majority stake in… Read More

