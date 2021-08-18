fbpx

QQQ
-0.07
365.80
-0.02%
DIA
-0.73
354.56
-0.21%
SPY
-0.72
444.76
-0.16%
TLT
+ 0.40
148.45
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 0.44
166.53
+ 0.26%

Krispy Kreme Analysts React To First Earnings Report: 'Not Likely To Sway Investors'

byWayne Duggan
August 18, 2021 1:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Krispy Kreme Analysts React To First Earnings Report: 'Not Likely To Sway Investors'

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares have struggled since the company completed its IPO on July 1. On Tuesday, the donut maker released its first quarterly earnings report since the IPO, and the numbers underwhelmed the market.

Krispy Kreme reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of 13 cents, missing analyst estimates of 14 cents. Second-quarter revenue was $349.2 million, beating analyst expectations of $333.4 million. Revenue was up 43% from a year ago.

Related Link: Experts Weigh In On AMC Earnings: 'Still A Business That Is So Incredibly Challenged'

Looking ahead, Krispy Kreme guided for full-year revenue of between $1.34 billion and $1.38 billion and adjusted earnings of between $62 million and $68 million.

The Krispy Kreme IPO got off to a shaky start when the company priced its IPO shares at just $17, well short of its target range of between $21 and $24. The stock popped 23% on its first day of trading, finishing the day at $21. Unfortunately for investors, Krispy Kreme shares haven’t made it back to $21 ever since. In fact, the stock is now trading back down at $13.90, well below its IPO price.

In fiscal 2020, Krispy Kreme reported 17% revenue growth and a net loss of $60.9 million. Krispy Kreme previously went public during the dot-com boom 21 years ago. JAB Holding later took the company private in 2016, restructuring its business prior to the recent IPO.

Voices From The Street: Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower said Wednesday Krispy Kreme still has a lot to prove to investors.

“2Q results and outlook are not likely to sway investors to a thesis, but we do believe this check-in should work to reverse the stock's relative underperformance since the IPO (down 27% vs. the S&P500 +2% since 7/2/21) as '22 Street numbers likely move modestly higher,” Tower wrote.

Tower also said Krispy Kreme made progress on its online sales initiatives in the second quarter, reporting more than 16 million U.S. media impressions. In addition, company shops reported 19% of total sales were digital in the quarter.

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass said Krispy Kreme’s $89.2 million in international sales were particularly impressive.

“Through the balance of the year, our sales outlook is little changed but cost inflation will be more of a factor in 3Q than we originally factored in (also the seasonally slower quarter),” Glass wrote.

Ratings And Price Targets:

  • Wells Fargo has an Equal Weight rating and an $18 target.
  • Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating and a $23 target.

Photo: Courtesy Krispy Kreme

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings News Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General

Related Articles

UPDATE: Wells Fargo On Krispy Kreme Equal-Weight Initiation: Despite Brand Being 84 Years Old, New Approach Has A 'Bumpy And Limited' Track Record As Firm Believes Investors Will Need To See Execution On Guidance Before Awarding Shares Higher Multiples

UPDATE: Wells Fargo On Krispy Kreme Equal-Weight Initiation: Firm Sees A 'Prove-It-To-Me' Stock As The Co. Has A Clearly-Defined Plan on Its Go-To Market Strategy For Core And Ancillary Brands Packaged In A Cash-Generative Model

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley On Krispy Kreme Overweight Initiation: Co.'s Growth Centered Around Hub & Spoke Model That Leverages The Existing Asset Base By Expanding Points Of Distribution With Higher International Margins

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley On Krispy Kreme Overweight Initiation: Firm Sees An Iconic Company With Low Brand Risk And A New Management Team That Thinks Of The Business 'More Expansively', Targeting The $650B Global Indulgence Market With ~1% Share