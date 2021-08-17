JD.com And Tesla Lead The Nasdaq Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday amid macro uncertainty due to COVID-19 concerns. Investors also weighed today's Home Depot (NYSE: HD) earnings and a drop in retail sales.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.88% to $365.73

(NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.88% to $365.73 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.77% to $353.83

(NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.77% to $353.83 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.65% to $444.06

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Tuesday.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) were among the only losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

