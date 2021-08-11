 Skip to main content

Home Depot And Boeing Lead The DIA Higher Wednesday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 11, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading higher Wednesday after the U.S. Senate voted to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.63% to $354.94
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.17% to $366.21
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.25% to $443.78

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Wednesday.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V), UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) and Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) were among the only losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside many other chip-maker stocks, which are also likely cooling off this week after gaining ground last week… Read More

The sell-off in Moderna, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MU) shares intensified Wednesday amid fears concerning stretched valuation and potential side effects from its mRNA vaccine… Read More

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) gained more than 7% on Wednesday after the company reported a surge in second-quarter profits during a particularly volatile period in the cryptocurrency market… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

