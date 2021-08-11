Is Micron Technology's Stock Doomed?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside many other chip-maker stocks, which are also likely cooling off this week after gaining ground last week.

Micron Technology was down 1.66% at $74.65 at last check Tuesday.

Micron Technology Daily Chart Analysis

Shares saw a possible move below support in what technical traders would call a sideways channel.

The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock has been bearish.

Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.

The $95 level has held as resistance in the past and may continue to in the future, while the $75 level has held as support in the past and may hold again.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been dipping lower throughout the week and now sits at 39. This shows there was a strong presence of selling pressure in the stock during the week.

What’s Next For Micron Technology?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock bounce back and recover the $75 level. Bulls would then like to see the stock start forming higher lows and move upward.

Bears would like to see the stock fall lower and stay below the $75 support line. If the stock could begin to hold the $75 level as resistance it may be ready for a further downward push.

Photo: Courtesy Micron Technology