General Motors And Gap Get Hammered As The SPY Finishes Lower Wednesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as traders and investors weigh recent earnings, take in ongoing COVID-19 Delta variant concerns and watch for developments related to an infrastructure deal.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.49% to $439.01

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.49% to $439.01 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.14% to $367.34

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.14% to $367.34 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell by 0.88% to $347.99

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE: UA) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500 Wednesday.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) were among the top losers for the SPY.

Elsewhere On The Street

General Motors is having its worst day in the markets since March 2020. The slide in the stock is a result of the chip shortage and investors shouldn't be worried, Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."... Read More

It may be time to buy shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA). At least that’s what the MACD Indicator says. And so far this year it’s been perfect… Read More

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) lost a recent key level on Wednesday, but bounced and held support above an older level created in 2017… Read More