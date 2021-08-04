fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.53
366.28
+ 0.14%
DIA
-3.14
354.23
-0.89%
SPY
-2.13
443.28
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.31
150.44
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 0.09
169.40
+ 0.05%

This Indicator For Boeing Stock Has Been Perfect

byMark Putrino
August 4, 2021 3:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Indicator For Boeing Stock Has Been Perfect

It may be time to buy shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA). At least that’s what the MACD Indicator says. And so far this year it’s been perfect.

Many traders use moving average prices of stocks for buy and sell signals. When the moving averages are moving higher it means the stock should be too. Changes in trends can be seen on charts, but using a moving average allows traders to quantify and take the subjectiveness out of the decision-making process.

One the following chart of Boeing, the MACD Indicator is on the lower part. It tracks specific moving averages. When the black line moves higher, it's time to buy. When it turns and goes lower, it’s time to sell. It’s been accurate since the beginning of the year and it just had a buy signal.

ba1.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, GE, Netflix, Tesla, Visa And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the last week. Last week's bullish calls included two FAANG stocks, a Bitcoin play and an industrial giant. read more

Jim Cramer Mourns For Short Sellers Who Bet Against AMD, Google, Boeing

CNBC host Jim Cramer said that Wednesday was a day to mourn for short sellers who bet against Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: read more

Why This Investor Says A Boeing Recovery Could Send General Electric Stock Higher

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, bought more General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) following Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) earnings report, she said Wednesday on CN read more

Boeing And Chevron Soar As The Dow Jones Finishes Higher

U.S. indices were trading higher as stocks continue to rebound following Monday’s weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names. read more