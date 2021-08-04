fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.53
366.28
+ 0.14%
DIA
-3.14
354.23
-0.89%
SPY
-2.13
443.28
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.31
150.44
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 0.09
169.40
+ 0.05%

Why Investors Need Not Worry About General Motor's Stock

byAdam Eckert
August 4, 2021 3:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Investors Need Not Worry About General Motor's Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is having its worst day in the markets since March 2020.

The slide in the stock is a result of the chip shortage and investors shouldn't be worried, Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: General Motors reported quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.34 per share.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $34.2 billion, which beat the estimate of $29.11 billion.

General Motors said it expects full-year 2021 earnings to be in a range of $5.40 per share to $6.40 per share, which was below the estimate of $6.42 per share. 

Related Link: General Motors: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lebenthal's Take: The worse-than-expected guidance is a result of the uncertainty around the chip shortage, Lebenthal said. 

Lebenthal told CNBC that General Motors "crushed the revenue estimate, which indicates that they are selling cars hand over fist, but their margins were terrible and that's because of the chips." 

General Motors has great demand for new vehicles, but the company is unable to meet the demand because of the chip shortage, he added. 

Eventually, the company will start buying back shares and reinstate its dividend, Lebenthal noted. 

General Motors is currently trading at seven and a half times earnings, but Lebenthal said he thinks it should be trading at 10 times earnings and trading at $70 per share. 

GM Price Action: General Motors has traded as high as $64.30 and as low as $25.51 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 8.79% at $52.80.

Photo: Courtesy of General Motors.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

General Motors Company Looks Like It Could Be Ready To Breakout Soon

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher Thursday in sympathy of Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE: F) better-than-expected earnings. read more

This Trader Bought These 4 Stocks During Monday's Sell-Off

The overall markets took a dive on Monday amid increasing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 Delta variant. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he used the weakness in the markets to add to some of his positions.  read more

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. read more

Why GM's Stock Should Be Trading At $100 Per Share

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) was featured as the call of the day Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: RBC Capital Markets reiterated General Motors with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $72 to $77. read more