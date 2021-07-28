28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares rose 38.2% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled over 31% on Tuesday after the company highlighted the presentation of updated data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 trial in urothelial cancer and Phase 2 MARIO-3 trial in triple negative breast cancer.
- China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares rose 22.8% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to acquire Precise Space-Time Technology for consideration of approximately US$16.1 million.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 22.8% to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bit Digital Inc(NASDAQ: BTBT) shares rose 18.5% to $6.98 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 34% on Tuesday. Bit Digital and Digihost recently announced they entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement. The stock is also trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 14.8% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be deploying an all-electric Clean Fleet to work for Pioneer Natural Resources Company.
- HUTCHMED China ADR (NASDAQ: HCM) shares rose 11.6% to $40.67 in pre-market trading. HUTCHMED and AstraZeneca have initiated Phase II trial of ORPATHYS® in patients with MET amplified gastric cancer.
- Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 11.4% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Tuesday.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) rose 9% to $7.72 in pre-market trading after dropping over 15% on Tuesday. The company recently regained Nasdaq compliance.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 8.8% to $11.34 in pre-market trading after dropping over 22% on Tuesday.
- BEST Inc (NYSE: BEST) shares rose 8.4% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 8.1% to $15.70 in pre-market trading after declining around 13% on Tuesday.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 8% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after dropping around 18% on Tuesday.
- HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) rose 7.9% to $12.90 in pre-market trading.
- HUYA is expected to report Q2 results on August 17.
- Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 7.6% to $106.28 in pre-market trading after dropping over 14% on Tuesday.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 7% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7% to $33.76 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 7% on Tuesday.
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 4.7% to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also raised guidance.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 4% to $2,744.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) fell 62% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after the partnership announced it cut its quarterly distribution from $0.44 to $0.01 per unit.
- Alset Ehome International Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) shares fell 30.8% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $32 million underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 11.6% to $9.72 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Tuesday. The company recently regained Nasdaq compliance.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 8.4% to $4.71 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Tuesday. The company recently issued worse-than-expected preliminary Q2 sales results and announced the departure of its CEO.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares fell 8.2% to $0.77 in pre-market trading. Oragenics shares jumped 34% on Tuesday after the company entered into a licensing agreement with the National Research Council of Canada to pursue the rapid development of next-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.
- Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) fell 7.9% to $139.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY21 guidance.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares fell 7.7% to $25.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares fell 7.2% to $3.61 in pre-market trading. Dyadic International gained 13% on Tuesday after signing a COVID-19 vaccine technology transfer and licensing agreement with the Rubic Consortium.
- SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 6.4% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. The company recently said it has shipped first order of FleX SN-PEEK composite.
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 6.1% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after dropping over 22% on Tuesday. NanoVibronix recently said it shipped first order of PainShield Plus.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas