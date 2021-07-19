Amid 'Space Jam' Sequel Success, LeBron James' SpringHill Media Seeks Investors

A production company backed by LeBron James and Maverick Carter is in talks to sell equity stakes to investors.

What Happened: SpringHill Media Company, which was among the producers of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” could be valued at up to $750 million with investors circling the name.

The move comes as the company’s highest-profile film project to date was released in theaters and on HBO Max, the streaming platform from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” grossed $31.65 million domestically over the weekend and $23.0 million internationally. The original “Space Jam” made $90.4 million total 25 years ago including $27.5 million in its opening weekend.

Variety reports that Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is among the interested parties in acquiring an equity stake in the company, along with several streaming video providers and technology companies.

James has a lifetime contract with Nike signed in 2015 that is valued at over $1 billion.

SpringHill is named after the housing complex in Akron, Ohio where James was raised.

Related Link: 5 Best LeBron James Acting Roles Before Space Jam: A New Legacy

Why It’s Important: The valuation for SpringHill could come at the perfect time given the success of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” but the company also has an exciting lineup of partnered content coming.

“Hustle” starring Adam Sandler is an upcoming title that will be released on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). The movie features Sandler playing a basketball scout.

“Fantasy Football” will begin production in 2022 and is partnered with ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC). The film will center on a 15-year-old girl who discovers she can control her pro football dad through a video game.

SpringHill also has deals in place with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) according to Fast Company.

The company previously produced “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” for HBO and “Survivor’s Remorse” for Starz. SpringHill released a financial literacy web series called “Kneading Dough” in partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Photo: "Space Jam: A New Legacy" courtesy of IMDb.