 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amid 'Space Jam' Sequel Success, LeBron James' SpringHill Media Seeks Investors
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
Share:
Amid 'Space Jam' Sequel Success, LeBron James' SpringHill Media Seeks Investors

A production company backed by LeBron James and Maverick Carter is in talks to sell equity stakes to investors.

What Happened: SpringHill Media Company, which was among the producers of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” could be valued at up to $750 million with investors circling the name.

The move comes as the company’s highest-profile film project to date was released in theaters and on HBO Max, the streaming platform from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” grossed $31.65 million domestically over the weekend and $23.0 million internationally. The original “Space Jam” made $90.4 million total 25 years ago including $27.5 million in its opening weekend.

Variety reports that Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is among the interested parties in acquiring an equity stake in the company, along with several streaming video providers and technology companies.

James has a lifetime contract with Nike signed in 2015 that is valued at over $1 billion.

SpringHill is named after the housing complex in Akron, Ohio where James was raised.

Related Link: 5 Best LeBron James Acting Roles Before Space Jam: A New Legacy

Why It’s Important: The valuation for SpringHill could come at the perfect time given the success of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” but the company also has an exciting lineup of partnered content coming.

“Hustle” starring Adam Sandler is an upcoming title that will be released on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). The movie features Sandler playing a basketball scout.

“Fantasy Football” will begin production in 2022 and is partnered with ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC). The film will center on a 15-year-old girl who discovers she can control her pro football dad through a video game.

SpringHill also has deals in place with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) according to Fast Company.

The company previously produced “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” for HBO and “Survivor’s Remorse” for Starz. SpringHill released a financial literacy web series called “Kneading Dough” in partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Photo: "Space Jam: A New Legacy" courtesy of IMDb.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: AT&T
CNN To Introduce Streaming Service In 2022: Bloomberg
Covid Back In Headlines As Cases Ramp Up, Pushing Travel Stocks, Multinationals Lower
DISH, AT&T Collaborate For Network Services
DIRECTV Entertainment To Raise $3.1M Via Senior Debt Offering For Debt Financing
'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Stomps 'Black Widow' At Weekend US Box Office
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adam Sandler HBO Max LeBron James Maverick CarterNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com