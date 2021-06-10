Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft Gear Up For 2021 Virtual E3 Gaming Showcase: Bloomberg

Over 66,000 people attended the annual E3 video game showcase global event in 2019, but it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event will be available virtually in 2021 from June 12-15, Bloomberg reports.

What Games Would Companies Showcase?: Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFF) (OTC: UBSFY) plans to reveal a new Far Cry game and future content for the recent blockbuster Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, at the Los Angeles annual E3 video game showcase.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) will launch the latest Xbox console, including updates on Halo Infinite. Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY) will showcase Switch portable gaming device titles in 2021.

The industry met with huge success being the only form of entertainment during the pandemic. Revenue from video games jumped 20% in 2020 to nearly $180 billion, based on IDC.

Event Details: Ubisoft will kick off E3 on Saturday. It changed the name of a planned upcoming game called Rainbow Six Quarantine to Rainbow Six Extraction.

Microsoft will hold its yearly Xbox showcase on Sunday. It will be focused on Halo Infinite that was due for launch in Nov. 2020.

Fans expect updates on titles like Psychonauts 2 coming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. It marks Microsoft’s first showcase since the video game publisher Bethesda Softworks parent ZeniMax Media Inc’s acquisition.

Microsoft could elaborate on the upcoming games from Bethesda, including the sci-fi role-playing game Starfield scheduled for a late 2022 release.

Nintendo will showcase on June 15. It plans to launch Switch’s upgraded version this fall based on Bloomberg. Fans expect Metroid and The Legend of Zelda sequels.

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTC: SQNNY) (OTC: SQQNXF) will showcase a new game based on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy comic book franchise.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) will launch a new spinoff game in the Borderlands universe. Publishers like Capcom Co Ltd (OTC: CCOEF) (OTC: CCOEY) and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc are also geared up for their launches.

Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY), Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA), and Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) do not participate in the event. EA will hold its show in July. Summer Games Fest will kick off on Thursday.

Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.80% at $255.60 on the last check Thursday.