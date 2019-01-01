QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
476.3 - 500
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.4K
Div / Yield
19.78/3.93%
52 Wk
417.46 - 648.9
Mkt Cap
57.9B
Payout Ratio
42.5
Open
476.3
P/E
14.58
EPS
1659.19
Shares
117.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:54PM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 2:40PM
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 11:24AM
Nintendo started its video game console business in 1983 by launching the NES, and started its portable console business in 1989 by launching the Game Boy. Since then, the firm has focused on expanding the gaming population by delivering unique entertainment experiences on its original console systems; the Wii and Nintendo DS are its most popular hardware. However, Nintendo not only makes game consoles, but also owns world-renowned IPs such as Super Mario, Pokemon, and Zelda, which have been a source of cash flow for more than a quarter-century. 2020 was the 35th anniversary of Super Mario, Nintendo's most famous character.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nintendo Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nintendo Co (NTDOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nintendo Co (OTCPK: NTDOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nintendo Co's (NTDOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nintendo Co.

Q

What is the target price for Nintendo Co (NTDOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nintendo Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Nintendo Co (NTDOF)?

A

The stock price for Nintendo Co (OTCPK: NTDOF) is $493.235 last updated Today at 7:31:25 PM.

Q

Does Nintendo Co (NTDOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nintendo Co.

Q

When is Nintendo Co (OTCPK:NTDOF) reporting earnings?

A

Nintendo Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nintendo Co (NTDOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nintendo Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Nintendo Co (NTDOF) operate in?

A

Nintendo Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.