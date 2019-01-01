Nintendo started its video game console business in 1983 by launching the NES, and started its portable console business in 1989 by launching the Game Boy. Since then, the firm has focused on expanding the gaming population by delivering unique entertainment experiences on its original console systems; the Wii and Nintendo DS are its most popular hardware. However, Nintendo not only makes game consoles, but also owns world-renowned IPs such as Super Mario, Pokemon, and Zelda, which have been a source of cash flow for more than a quarter-century. 2020 was the 35th anniversary of Super Mario, Nintendo's most famous character.