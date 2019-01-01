QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/267.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.01 - 16.69
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
65.69
EPS
0
Shares
613.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 12, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 3:58PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 12:15PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Founded in 1986 in France by five brothers of the Guillemot family, Ubisoft is the third-largest independent video game publisher. Ubisoft employs a deep pool of developers at studios across the globe. The firm owns a number of well-known franchises, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon, Rayman, Trials, and Just Dance.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ubisoft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ubisoft (UBSFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ubisoft (OTCPK: UBSFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ubisoft's (UBSFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ubisoft.

Q

What is the target price for Ubisoft (UBSFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ubisoft (OTCPK: UBSFY) was reported by Citigroup on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UBSFY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ubisoft (UBSFY)?

A

The stock price for Ubisoft (OTCPK: UBSFY) is $10.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ubisoft (UBSFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2012.

Q

When is Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) reporting earnings?

A

Ubisoft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ubisoft (UBSFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ubisoft.

Q

What sector and industry does Ubisoft (UBSFY) operate in?

A

Ubisoft is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.