Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
45.65 - 100
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
64.93
EPS
0
Shares
122.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 1:44PM
Founded in 1986 in France by five brothers of the Guillemot family, Ubisoft is the third-largest independent video game publisher. Ubisoft employs a deep pool of developers at studios across the globe. The firm owns a number of well-known franchises, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon, Rayman, Trials, and Just Dance.

Ubisoft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ubisoft (UBSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ubisoft (OTCPK: UBSFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ubisoft's (UBSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ubisoft.

Q

What is the target price for Ubisoft (UBSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ubisoft

Q

Current Stock Price for Ubisoft (UBSFF)?

A

The stock price for Ubisoft (OTCPK: UBSFF) is $50.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:02:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ubisoft (UBSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ubisoft.

Q

When is Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Ubisoft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ubisoft (UBSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ubisoft.

Q

What sector and industry does Ubisoft (UBSFF) operate in?

A

Ubisoft is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.