Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 11:23AM
Capcom Co Ltd is a Japanese company that produces and sells videogame software, online games, mobile games, and operates amusement facilities. The company has operations in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and emerging markets. The majority of its revenue is split fairly evenly between Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. Capcom's segments include Digital Contents, which sells mobile and PC games; Arcade Operations, which operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities; Amusement Equipment, which sells frames and LCD devices for gaming machines and software; and Other Businesses. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its Digital Contents segment. Some of the firm's notable games include Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and Mega Man.

Capcom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capcom (CCOEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capcom (OTCPK: CCOEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capcom's (CCOEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capcom.

Q

What is the target price for Capcom (CCOEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capcom

Q

Current Stock Price for Capcom (CCOEF)?

A

The stock price for Capcom (OTCPK: CCOEF) is $23.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:47:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capcom (CCOEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capcom.

Q

When is Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEF) reporting earnings?

A

Capcom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capcom (CCOEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capcom.

Q

What sector and industry does Capcom (CCOEF) operate in?

A

Capcom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.