Capcom Co Ltd is a Japanese company that produces and sells videogame software, online games, mobile games, and operates amusement facilities. The company has operations in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and emerging markets. The majority of its revenue is split fairly evenly between Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. Capcom's segments include Digital Contents, which sells mobile and PC games; Arcade Operations, which operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities; Amusement Equipment, which sells frames and LCD devices for gaming machines and software; and Other Businesses. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its Digital Contents segment. Some of the firm's notable games include Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and Mega Man.