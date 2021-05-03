22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 58.3% to $78.90 in pre-market trading. Nicholas Jason Singer disclosed a 9.13% passive stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics. The company, on April 26, entered into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund under which the company may sell up to $200 million of common stock to Lincoln Park.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) rose 24.2% to $8.97 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Friday.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) rose 17.5% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 19% on Friday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 15.6% to $12.46 in pre-market trading after adding 17% in the previous session.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares rose 13.2% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after jumping over 13% on Friday.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 12.2% to $12.84 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Friday.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) rose 11.9% to $34.80 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported Q3 results.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) rose 11.1% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Friday.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 7.9% to $0.4810 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Friday. The company, last week, announced it priced its 140 million common stock offering $0.30 per share.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares rose 7.7% to $5.86 in pre-market trading. GeoVax is expected to report Q1 results on May 6.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares rose 7.6% to $4.27 in pre-market trading. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, last week, said it engaged Torreya Capital to advise on global partnering efforts.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 7.5% to $3.60 in pre-market trading following quarterly results. The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, up from $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. Its total sales fell 45.3% to $40.2 million, while sales from e-commerce and wholesale channels jumped by 95.9% during the quarter.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 7.3% to $1.47 in pre-market trading. Roth Capital, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $3 price target.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) rose 7.2% to $3.59 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, announced it received a Complete Response Letter for its Pegunigalsidase Alfa as a treatment for Fabry disease from the FDA.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 7.1% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) rose 5.9% to $4.13 in pre-market trading as the company announced new long-term data from the OPTIC Phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 single intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy in patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) rose 5.1% to $28.00 in pre-market trading. The company is scheduled to release Q1 results on May 13.
Losers
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) fell 5.5% to $6.16 in pre-market trading. Image Sensing Systems shares jumped 42% on Friday after the company announced it initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, authorized a 220,000 share buyback and announced the implementation of a holding company reorganization.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) shares fell 5.5% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Friday.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 5% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after dropping around 9% on Friday.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) fell 4.5% to $50.02 in pre-market trading.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 4.4% to $2.18 in pre-market trading. Plus Therapeutics, last month, reported a Q1 loss of $0.33 per share.
