 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Wednesday morning, 25 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH).
  • Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 4.99% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shares fell to $12.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.37. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
  • Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) shares hit a yearly low of $66.38. The stock was up 3.6% on the session.
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares moved up 1.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.71, drifting up 1.52%.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.28. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares moved down 1.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.56, drifting down 1.94%.
  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $50.05. The stock traded up 1.39%.
  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Wednesday, moving down 0.65%.
  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares moved down 1.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.02, drifting down 1.14%.
  • Bridgetown Holdings (NASDAQ:BTWN) shares hit a yearly low of $10.17. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock hit $7.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.71%.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares hit a yearly low of $9.24. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
  • Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock hit $3.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.99%.
  • Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) shares fell to $1.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.08%.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.64. The stock traded up 1.88%.
  • NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.93.
  • Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) shares fell to $9.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock hit a yearly low of $1.37. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.29. Shares traded down 1.5%.
  • Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
  • Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock hit a yearly low of $4.19. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.
  • GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.24 and moving down 0.23%.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.6%.

 

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

 

Related Articles (APRE + AENZ)

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Precision Biosciences Regains Rights To CAR T Candidates, CFO Changes, 2 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax CFO Departs, Zai Lab Inks Cancer Drug Collaboration, FDA Nod For Gilead
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leadership Transition At Amarin, Vaccine Setback For J&J, FDA Nod For Label Expansion of Roche's Asthma Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com