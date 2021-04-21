Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday morning, 25 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:HOTH). Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 4.99% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shares fell to $12.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%.

(NYSE:HAE) shares hit a yearly low of $66.38. The stock was up 3.6% on the session. Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares moved up 1.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.71, drifting up 1.52%.

(NYSE:TEO) shares moved down 1.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.56, drifting down 1.94%. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $50.05. The stock traded up 1.39%.

(NYSE:HYLN) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Wednesday, moving down 0.65%. Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares moved down 1.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.02, drifting down 1.14%.

(NASDAQ:BTWN) shares hit a yearly low of $10.17. The stock was up 0.73% on the session. Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock hit $7.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.71%.

(NASDAQ:BYSI) shares hit a yearly low of $9.24. The stock was down 0.32% on the session. Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock hit $3.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.99%.

(NYSE:AENZ) shares fell to $1.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.08%. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.64. The stock traded up 1.88%.

(NYSE:NGL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%. Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.93.

(NASDAQ:HLXA) shares fell to $9.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock hit a yearly low of $1.37. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GLG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.29. Shares traded down 1.5%. Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ:APRE) stock hit a yearly low of $4.19. The stock was down 2.27% for the day. GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.24 and moving down 0.23%. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.6%.

