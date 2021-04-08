20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERY) rose 148.5% to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 43.2% to $8.32 in pre-market trading after the company said it received unsolicited non-binding offer for all shares of common stock at $9 per share.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 18.2% to $3.76 in pre-market trading. Immutep shares gained 5% on Wednesday after the company announced the grant of patent number EP3317301 entitled "Combination therapies comprising antibody molecules to LAG-3" by the European Patent Office.
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) rose 11.8% to $6.02 in pre-market trading after gaining over 13% on Wednesday.
- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW) shares rose 11% to $8.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Wednesday. The company recently priced its IPO at $10 per ADS.
- Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) rose 10.1% to $11.12 in pre-market trading. Rice Acquisition reported an agreement to enter into a business combination with Aria Energy LLC and Archaea Energy LLC.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) shares rose 7.7% to $6.44 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) rose 5.7% to $1.48 in pre-market trading as the company said Brolin Jonathan bought 85,540 shares at an average price of $1.40.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 5.6% to $26.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Wednesday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 5.2% to $7.25 in pre-market trading.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) rose 4% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
Losers
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 28.5% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after the company said it bought $10 million deal offering of its common stock.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) fell 11.7% to $72.58 in pre-market trading after jumping 110% on Wednesday. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 8.9% to $7.50 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA Sciences shares jumped 13% on Wednesday after the company, and Northwell Health, announced they established a SARS-CoV-2 mutation and variant tracking program.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) fell 8.8% to $9.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY21 sales guidance .
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 6.4% to $15.79 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed common stock offering.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) fell 5.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Streamline Health Solutions recently signed a contract with Northern Ohio Health System.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc.(NASDAQ: BNSO) fell 5% to $9.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 45% on Wednesday.
- United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) fell 4.6% to $1.26 in pre-market trading.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 4% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after climbing 5% on Wednesday.
